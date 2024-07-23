Toyota Starlet Cross is a city crossover that is half the price of the RAV4

Toyota’s model range has been expanded with a new budget 5-seater city crossover, the Starlet Cross. This is a global modification of the Taisor model aimed at young drivers.

The Toyota Starlet Cross is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 105 hp. A 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed automatic transmission is available. Depending on the gearbox type, average fuel consumption is claimed to be 5.6 and 5.8 l/100 km, and the top speed is 175 or 170 km/h, respectively. In all cases, only front-wheel drive is offered. The 37-liter fuel tank provides a range of about 650 km.

MacPherson independent suspension is available on the front axle of the Toyota Starlet Cross, and a torsion beam is used at the rear. The car is 3995 mm long, 1550 mm high, 1765 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2520 mm. The ground clearance is 170 mm. The curb weight is 1005-1015 kg (depending on the type of transmission), and the gross vehicle weight is 1480 kg. The trunk volume is 308 liters. The crossover can tow a trailer weighing up to 400 kg without brakes or up to 1000 kg with its own brakes.

The car has an expressive design with a sloping roof. It has widened wheel arches, plastic bumper and sill plates. The car has 195/60 R16 tires as standard. The manufacturer has equipped the new model with LED headlights, daytime running lights, taillights and brake lights.

The base version of the Toyota Starlet Cross XS is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, a 7-inch infotainment system display, a rear view camera, 4 speakers, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat backrest. The top-of-the-line XR model additionally offers keyless entry, climate control, a 9-inch infotainment system, surround view cameras, a projection display on the windshield, 2 additional speakers, door lamps, wireless charging for smartphones, and chrome elements. In the case of the XR, you can also choose a two-tone body color.

The price of Toyota Starlet Cross starts at $16.3 thousand for the base XS version with a manual transmission and reaches $19.5 thousand for the top XR trim with an automatic transmission.