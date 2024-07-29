TP-Link Archer BE3600 is a router with Wi-Fi 7 support, 3600 Mbps speed, and a price of $99. But there is a nuance

Today, Wi-Fi 7 routers cost hundreds of dollars. The price of high-end models can reach $800 for individual routers, and for Mesh systems, you will have to pay about $1000. But the new TP-Link Archer BE3600, also known as the Archer BE230 in some markets, is a game changer, offering support for the high-speed standard for just $99.

As the name of the model suggests, the total Wi-Fi speed is theoretically 3600 Mbps. When using the 5 GHz frequency band, the device provides speeds of up to 2882 Mbit/s, and at 2.4 GHz — up to 688 Mbit/s. The 5 GHz band supports channel widths of up to 240 MHz, although 160 MHz is more common on the device side.

At the same time, the dual-band router does not support the 6 GHz band, which explains the low price of the novelty. However, this does not prevent the router from supporting new features such as Multi-Link Operation (MLO). The device is based on Broadcom SoC.

The TP-Link Archer BE3600 (Archer BE230) has a pair of 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, which until now only routers about twice as expensive had. And three more ports provide 1 Gbps speeds. There’s even a USB 3.0 port. It allows you to connect the drive to your router as a makeshift network drive.

