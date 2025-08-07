TP-Link introduces portable Wi-Fi 7 BE3600 router: USB-C power, up to 90 connected devices

TP-Link prepared for release its first travel router to support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. The BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router (TL-WR3602BE) delivers up to 3.6 Gbps data transfer speeds by combining 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. The device can be powered via the USB-C port — from a power adapter or power bank, making it a great option for use on the go.

Compared to the compact TL-WR1502X router, this new product is more powerful and still portable. According to TP-Link, the new router can support up to 90 wireless devices at the same time. This makes it a convenient solution for group travel or working with multiple gadgets.

In addition to USB-C, the case has a USB-A port with a transfer rate of up to 5 Gbps. Thanks to this, you can connect a 5G modem or a compatible smartphone to get mobile Internet access. And — you can also share the USB port to external storage device on the local network. There is also a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port for wired connections.

The mobile app allows you to set up a connection to an existing Wi-Fi network. This allows you, for example, to connect all your devices to one router in advance, and then connect it to a public network at a hotel or airport. The router supports OpenVPN and WireGuard and is compatible with more than 35 VPN services.

The new TP-Link BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router (TL-WR3602BE) is available now in the US for $139.99. The release dates and prices for other markets have not yet been announced.

