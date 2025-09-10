Trading in Pokémon tokenized cards on Solana has skyrocketed 5 times

The crypto market is witnessing a wave of interest in tokenized Pokémon cards due to the launch of Collector Crypt on Solana, which allows users to buy NFT-«kit» that can be exchanged for real cards. Some are sold for more than $1 thousand.

The project operates a trading platform and a «gacha» service – similar to loot boxes in games – that makes it possible to find rare cards. To date, the app has generated over $70 million in revenue.

This fragmented but dynamic ecosystem is already being compared to Polymarket in terms of growth. This fragmented but dynamic ecosystem is being compared to Polymarket’s growth in the prediction markets.

At the center of the hype is the CARDS token, which is available for pre-sale on Solana through Metaplex. In just 24 hours, the market capitalization of CARDS increased from $23 million to $85 million, while the token price increased by 210%.

Collector Crypt says that 100% of the net proceeds from the token will be used to purchase real Pokémon cards for the ecosystem. Not only Collector Crypt, but other platforms such as Courtyard (POL) also recorded a record $78 million in Pokémon NFT sales in August.

According to Messari, the top four marketplaces processed $124.5 million worth of tokenized Pokémon cards in August, which is 5.5 times more than in January.

Courtyard leads the way with $78.4 million, followed by CollectorCrypt with $44 million. Smaller platforms such as Phygitals and Emporium also demonstrated triple-digit growth rates.