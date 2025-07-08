Trailer «2000 meters to Andriivka» — new documentary from the creators «20 days in Mariupol» about the fierce battles near Bakhmut

The filmmakers of the Oscar-winning «20 Days in Mariupol» have released an international trailer for their new documentary «2000 meters to Andriivka», which tells the story of the battle of Bakhmut.

Andriivka — is a tiny village ten kilometers from Bakhmut that becomes the scene of fierce fighting during the Ukrainian counteroffensive of 2023. The film’s creator is Mstyslav Chernov, who two years ago brought Ukraine its first «Oscar» with a documentary «20 days in Mariupol», and in his new work, he accompanies a group of soldiers from the Third Separate Assault Brigade who have to liberate a strategically important village «surrounded by mines and accessible only through a tiny patch of forest».

«Chernov and his colleague Alex Babenko tell the story of a Ukrainian brigade fighting their way through a heavily fortified forest on their mission to liberate the Russian-occupied village of Andriivka. Combining original footage, video from the Ukrainian soldiers’ body cameras, and moments of reflection, 2000 Meters to Andriivka reveals with moving intimacy that the further the soldiers push through their devastated homeland, the more they realize that for them, this war may never end».

Chernov’s new work has already made its debut at several film festivals, winning the Director’s Award at «Sundance», the CPH:DOX Award in Copenhagen, the Poznan City Award «Freedom» from Millennium Docs Against Gravity in Poland, and the Best International Documentary at Doc Aviv in Tel Aviv.

«Everyone is incredibly tired, injured, exhausted», — Chernov said in an interview Deadline. «They are uniting all their forces to defend their position. But when you talk to them, when you talk about their motivation, about their vision of ending this war, you always get the same answer: “I want to make sure that my children do not fight in this war.”»

Chernov, in addition to directing, took over the cinematography along with Alex Babenko, who co-produced the film. The film was edited by Michelle Mitzner, while the music was composed by two-time «Grammy» winner Sam Slater, known for his work on the TV series «Chernobyl» and the psychological thriller «Joker».

«2000 meters to Andriivka» will be released in the US on July 25, in Ukrainian — August 28.

Trailer

Poster