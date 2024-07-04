Trailer «Afraid» — Sci-Fi horror about a smart home from the creators of «M3GAN»

John Cho and Katherine Waterston, who starred in «Afraid», will face a super-intelligent AI digital assistant that tries to take over their home.

Catherine (Cho) and his family have been chosen to test a revolutionary new device: a digital family assistant called AIA, which takes «Smart Home» to the next level by starting to anticipate its owners’ problems over time. Of course, something goes wrong and the AI turns into a deadly threat.

John Cho, known for the «American Pie» series, also played Hikaru Sulu in the «Star Trek» movie and the «Glimpses of the Future» television series, and Katherine Waterson appeared in «Fantastic Beasts» and the drama «Steve Jobs».

The rest of the cast includes Rose Liu, Lukita Maxwell, David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine.

«Afraid» is produced by the creators of «M3GAN» — production company «The Purge» Blumhouse. Chris Weitz («American Pie», «Rogue One. Star Wars. A History», «Twilight») wrote and directed the film.

The world premiere of the film is scheduled for August 30.

Earlier, Blumhouse announced another movie from the M3GAN universe — erotic thriller titled SOULM8TE (premiering in January 2024), as well as a sequel to the original film — M3GAN 2.0 with Ukrainian Ivanna Sakhno in the title role (premiere — June 27, 2025)