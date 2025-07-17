Trailer and character posters «Mortal Kombat 2» — two worlds intersect in a bloody tournament

The first trailer for «Mortal Kombat 2» —, the 2021 sequel to the movie based on the video game series of the same name, has been released.

The first film introduced a new character, an MMA fighter named Cole Young (Lewis Tan), as well as well-known characters from the universe — Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). Instead, the sequel will focus on the action star Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, who is well known to fans series «The Boys».

Mortal Kombat 2» begins with Young, a Scorpion descendant caught up in the battle for the Earth Kingdom, recruiting champions to compete in the title tournament. The outside world is only one victory away from claiming full control, and Earth needs to gather everyone to face the threat. First on Cole’s list is none other than Hollywood’s favorite fighter, Johnny Cage.

Cage — is essentially a parody of 90s action stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, who, according to Polygonwas a source of inspiration for the character. We have already seen him in action in teaser for a non-existent movie «Uncaged Fury», and for greater authenticity, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema organized a fake IMDb page for «actor» (though it exists only as a screenshot).

«Karl’s portrayal of Johnny Cage is a bit different from our games», — explained EW Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon. «He’s putting his own twist on it, but I think it’s going to be fresh. There’s a kind of novelty to it».

The tournament will also feature some of the game’s greatest villains, such as the ruler of the Outer World, Shao Kahn (Martin Ford), and the sorcerer Kuan Chi (Damon Herriman), who is endowed with necromancy.

The script for the sequel was written by Jeremy Slater, and Simon McVeigh, who made his directorial debut with «Mortal Kombat» 2021, is back to work. Previously, McVeigh announced «more intense battles in the sequel, which is quite expected, as we will finally be shown the tournament that was only mentioned in the first movie.

The worldwide release of Mortal Kombat 2 in theaters will take place on October 24.

Trailer (original)

Character posters