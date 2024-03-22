Trailer «Beatlejuice Beatlejuice» — Michael Keaton returns to the role of a rabid bio-executor in the sequel to Tim Burton’s cult horror comedy

Michael Keaton is getting ready to scare Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara — and series newcomer Jenna Ortega.

Warner Bros. has released a teaser trailer for the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult horror comedy «Beatlejuice», which returns Michael Keaton (Beatles), Winona Ryder (Lydia Dietz) and Catherine O’Hara (Delia Dietz) to the lead roles. Jenna Ortega will complete the family as Astrid Dietz, Monica Bellucci will play Beatlejuice’s wife, and Willem Dafoe will play a cop from the other side and a former action star.

«After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Dietz family return home to Winter River. Lydia’s life, still haunted by the Beatlejuice, is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter Astrid finds a mysterious model of the city in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to the other side. Problems are brewing in both worlds, so it’s only a matter of time before someone says the name Beatlejuice three times. As soon as that happens, the mischievous demon will return and wreak havoc in his signature style,», — the synopsis says.

Tim Burton’s original sci-fi film was released in 1988, and last November the director announced that he had completed filming the sequel. The script for the sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar — showrunners of the series «Wednesday».

The premiere is scheduled for September 5, 2024.

Trailer

Poster