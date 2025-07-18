Trailer for «Avatar 3» leaked online — first look at the Inhumans and deja vu with «The Way of Water»

The first trailer for the movie «Avatar 3» leaked online a week before the release — the studio is doing its best to remove the videos, but some can still be found on Reddit and Twitter.

The «Avatar 3» sequel, which will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang reprising their roles, will return viewers to Pandora and focus on tribes living near the planet’s volcanic regions.

The trailer first shows the fire people of the Ashes — the Na’vi clan, who «left Ava» and are pitted against the Windrunners, who represent the more peaceful side of Pandora. The conflict seems eerily familiar and there is a feeling that we will get an exact copy of «The Way of Water» (albeit visually stunning).

The first videos were of low quality, but one thing worked save in Full HD format (not that it is still available at this time)

The first trailer for the movie was expected to be released next week, but given the leaks, we can get an official video look at «Avatar 3» today. Earlier, we saw a few shots, including an angry Neytiri and the whale Pakayan.

First «Avatar» taking into account repeat rentals (but without inflation) ranks first in the list of the richest filmswith earnings of $2.8 billion. «The Way of Water», released at the end of 2022, cost a whopping $400 million and eventually earned $2.3 billion. Thanks to this, James Cameron became the only director in history to have three projects in the top 20 grossing films of all time.

«Avatar 3» will be released in December 2025. It is expected that the next trip to Pandora could be very long, as the movie will have the longest running time in the series — of the previous film, for comparison, it reached 3 hours and 12 minutes. The first reactions are already identified the threequel at previews as «the best of the series» so it’s interesting to see what the final result will be. Two more projects are in development: the fourth «Avatar» is scheduled for release in 2029, and the fifth — in 2031. Cameron is also thinking about the 6th and 7th films, but most likely «passes the baton» to the successor.