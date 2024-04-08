Trailer for «MaXXXine»: scream queen Mia Goth in the sequel to the slashers «X» and «Pearl»

The film tells the story of aspiring actress Maxine Meeks, who is trying to make it in 1980s Hollywood after the horrific events depicted in Ty West’s previous slasher film «X». However, there is a mysterious serial killer who is stalking Hollywood stars, which complicates her plans somewhat.

Goth, who will make her third appearance in the «X» film series and play the lead role, will be accompanied by Elizabeth Debicki («The Shadow»), Moses Sumney («Creed»), Michelle Monaghan («Mission Impossible: Failure»), Bobby Cannavale («The Spectator»), Lilly Collins («Emily in Paris»), Halsey («Sing 2»), Giancarlo Esposito («Breaking Bad»), and Kevin Bacon («City on a Hill»).

The film «X», which kicked off A24’s slasher series, was about a group of amateur filmmakers trying to make a pornographic movie in a house in a remote area. Its prequel, «Pearl», explored the story of a young woman who initially wanted to join the film industry but eventually gave in to more violent desires.

Ty West again writes and directs the story. Audiences responded well to previous slashers — They cost $2 million and raised more than $22 million.

Premiere «MaXXXine» is scheduled for July 5.

Trailer