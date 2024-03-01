Trailer for Terminator: Survivors — open-world survival game to be released on October 24

The open-world survival game based on «Terminator» has a name and a release date: the trailer for Terminator: Survivors promises a release on Steam on October 24.

Terminator: Survivor is set in 2009, after the events of Judgment Day, which took place on August 29, 1997. The plot is set in a period of time a few days before John Connor founded the human resistance movement.

Players will have to deal with threats posed by other people as well as machines. The character won’t even know that Skynet exists at first, although «is something you’ll quickly learn», — says Marco Ponte, CEO and Creative Director of Nacon Studio Milan, during a demo of Nacon Connect. Later, the player will team up with other survivors and learn about how things work.

It will be possible to play in single or cooperative mode, with base management and FPS combat. It seems that the classic T-800 Terminators seen in the trailer will be quite rare — there will be more other machines. Probably, the terminators will be quite high-level enemies, and at first, the player will face less powerful machines.

Terminator: Survivors will be available in early access on Steam on October 24, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — «later».

Source: PC Gamer