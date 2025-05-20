Trailer for the animated anthology «Predator: Killer of Killers» — the formidable Yautja and bloody battles in three eras

The animated movie «Predator: Killer of Killers» received a trailer showing bloody battles in three eras.

The upcoming film is essentially an anthology about historical warriors, each of whom faces the hunter Yautja. The film depicts three storylines in separate eras — involving Vikings, Japanese samurai, and a World War II pilot. The format of the movie has changed, but the violence remains the same — «Predator: Killer of Killers» is rated R, and the trailer shows us that with rivers of blood.

As for the storylines, we already know the main characters. For example, the movie will feature a Viking who takes his young son on a bloody journey of revenge. A ninja in feudal Japan challenges his samurai brother in a fight for his inheritance. The final story depicts an Allied pilot from World War II who sets out to investigate a mysterious threat — and finds himself trapped on a Predator ship. Each story has its own visual style. Despite the animated format, the creators did not restrain themselves in the action scenes — swords, screams, dismemberment, aerial battles and survival clashes are all here.

The film was directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who previously created «Prey» (2022)and Josh Wassung of The Third Floor animation studio. The screenplay was written by Micho Robert Rutare (Z Nation), with voice acting by Lindsay Lavanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez and Michael Bien.

Meanwhile, another movie — «Predator» is being prepared in the «Predator» universe, which will be released in November 2025. It is also under the direction of Trachtenberg and will be more connected to the sci-fi universe of «Alien». It will feature the android Tia, created by Weyland-Yutani, as well as a strange relationship between her and the Alien. To do this, the director was inspired by a PS2 game.

In «Killer of Killers», there is still a connection to Earth —, unlike «Wasteland», which is described as taking place on another planet in the future. But towards the end of the trailer, a World War II pilot finds himself on Yautja’s ship —, clearly not on his own territory.

The premiere of «Predator: Killer of Killers» will premiere on June 6, 2025 on Hulu and Disney+.

Source: Games Radar