Trailer for The Ballad of a Small Player — avid gambler Colin Farrell runs away from debt and detective Tilda Swinton

Oscar-winning director Edward Berger returns with a stylish new project, the psychological thriller The Ballad of a Small Player.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Lawrence Osborne and tells the story of a gambling man Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell), who spends days and nights in Macau casinos trying to hide from his old debts and detective Cynthia Blythe (Tilda Swinton), who uncovers the secrets of his past. Fala Chen appears as casino worker Dao Ming, who will offer to help Doyle.

Farrell previously appeared in mini-series “Penguin”, where he received his first Emmy nomination.

Netflix showed a small teaser with bright neon views of Macau and key characters, but did not reveal plot details. Initially, Doyle is enjoying a series of wins against an older woman in a casino, until we are shown the moment when he jumps from the hotel roof. Then the character wakes up in one piece, but hungover in the middle of a pile of empty bottles.

The film was directed by Edward Berger, known for his Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Conclave”, and the script was adapted by Rowan Joffe, author of 28 Weeks Later.

Starting October 15, two weeks before its release on streaming, The Ballad of a Small Player will get a limited theatrical release. This is already a common tactic for Netflix movies Oscar nominees.