George Clooney and Brad Pitt will appear together again on the big screen — in the Apple/Sony comedy action movie «Wolfs».

Clooney stars as a professional agent hired to cover up a high-profile crime, but suddenly another cleaner, played by Pitt, comes to his aid. The two «Lone Wolfs» have to work together, but the situation gets out of hand.

The film is directed and written by Jon Watts («Spider-Man: No Way Out») and will also feature Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Purna Jagannathan in the cast.

Clooney and Pitt are also serving as producers. The actors last worked together in Joel and Ethan Coen’s feature film «Read and Burn» in 2008, and before that they starred in Steven Soderbergh’s «The Ocean’s Trilogy».

The film «Wolfs» will be released worldwide on September 20.

Trailer