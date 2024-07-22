Trailer for the director’s cut of Rebel Moon — 6.5 hours of violence, blood and sex

The director’s cut versions of both parts of «Rebel Moon» / Rebel Moon are rated R and will debut on Netflix on August 2.

Netflix has released the official first trailer for the director’s cut of «Rebel Moon», which is now titled «Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood» and «Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness».

The extended parts have a running time of 6.5 hours in total and are rated R for «brutal and bloody violence, sexual content, nudity and some» language.

«In Snyder’s directorial version, a peaceful settlement on the moon in the farthest reaches of the universe is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical regent Balisarius, and Cora, a mysterious stranger who lives among the peasants, becomes their hope for survival and gathers a small band of warriors — strangers, rebels, peasants, and war orphans who share a common desire for redemption and revenge», — Netflix said in its announcement.

«Mutinous Moon» was conceived by Snyder more than a decade ago — initially as part of «Star Wars», which the director presented to Lucasfilm between the completion of the prequel trilogy in 2005 and the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. The story was subsequently reworked by producer Eric Newman and Snyder himself, first as an original television series and then as a feature film.

The film stars Sofia Boutella as Cora, Phra Phi as Balisarius, Charlie Hunnam («Pacific Rim»), Cary Elwes («The Princess Bride»), Ed Skrein and Michiel Hausman from «Game of Thrones», Djimon Hounsou («Shazam!») and others.

Currently, the original parts have rather modest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: the first —21% from critics and 57% from the audience, while the second one was rated even worse — only15% from critics and 48% from viewers.

