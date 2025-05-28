Trailer for the miniseries Smoke — a new Apple TV+ detective series about serial arsonists, has been released

Last year, Theron Edgerton made his Netflix debut in the action-packed Militant «Hand luggage»as a young TSA officer, and is now trying on the role of a detective in a new Apple TV+ miniseries called «Smoke».

In the story, tough arson investigator Davey Goodson (Edgerton) and his troubled police detective colleague Michelle Calderone (Jerney Smollett) try to find two serial arsonists who are wreaking havoc in the city and defying the police.

The series is based on a story that took place in the 90s and was originally described in 10 episodes of the «Firebug» podcast: several publishers receive a strange and yet fascinating manuscript that details the origin of a series of fires that terrorized Southern California; the police are confused as they cannot understand whether it is a talented fiction or a confession of a serial arsonist and killer?

The rest of the cast includes: Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwane, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlamsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

The showrunner is Dennis Lehane (author of «Shutter Island», adapted by Martin Scorsese in 2010), who reunites with Edgerton after working on the hit «Blackbird».

The series «Smoke» debuts on Apple TV+ on June 27 with two episodes, and the remaining seven will be released every Friday until August 15 inclusive.