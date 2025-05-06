Trailer «Hurry Up Tomorrow» — The Weeknd and star «Venzday» in a thriller about breaking reality

Hurry Up Tomorrow has received its first trailer — a surreal psychological thriller starring The Weeknd.

The plot centers on a musician (The Weeknd) who is going through a crisis and suffers from insomnia. Everything changes when he meets a mysterious stranger during a performance, the heroine Jenny Ortega («Wednesday»). From that moment on, his reality begins to crumble, and the events turn into a surreal journey, where it is difficult to understand what is real and what is just a dream.

Visually, the film looks rich: bright, disturbing shots that seem to float through the protagonist’s mind. Everything is shown in constant tension, and the atmosphere is something between a nightmare and a music video.

The Weeknd, who plays the lead role, described the movie as a very personal experience. He admitted that the idea for the project came about after a serious moment in his life — losing his voice during a performance three years ago. Jenna Ortega, who is at the peak of her popularity after her roles in «Wednesday» and «Beatlejuice Beatlejuice», said that she was very interested in working with him.

In addition to her, Barry Keoghan — an actor with a very expressive style of acting, starred in the movie, is known by «Saltburn» and the miniseries «Chernobyl». His involvement adds even more tension and unpredictability, and his previous characters have been ambiguous.

The project stars Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan (who, in addition to «Saltburn», also played in «Batman» and «The Killing of a Sacred Deer»). The film is directed by Trey Edward Schultz («The Waves», «It Comes at Night») and is based on The Weeknd’s sixth studio album of the same name.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on May 29, 2025.