Netflix has released the first trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10, a psychological thriller with detective elements where Keira Knightley investigates a mysterious murder on a yacht.

The film is based on the 2016 bestselling novel of the same name by Ruth Weir and tells the story of travel journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock, who, while traveling on a yacht, notices that one of her passengers is thrown overboard. Her wealthy fellow travelers try to convince her that this did not happen, but her doubts force Knightley’s character to start her own investigation.

In addition to the main story, The Woman in Cabin 10 raises issues of class and gender discrimination, as well as gaslighting.

“Basically, the movie is about a woman who is going through something strange, who is truthful about it, but who is not taken seriously because of who she is. Too many people know what that is, and I think we want to justify ourselves as much as Lo does,” Weir says.

The rest of the cast includes: Guy Pearce, Hannah Weddingham, David Ajala, Art Malik, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, some of whose characters are the main suspects. The script was written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse and Simon Stone, who also directed.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The Woman in Cabin 10 will be released on Netflix on October 10. This is not the first time Knightley has collaborated with Netflix in the detective genre. Last year, the streaming service released Black Doves series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, where the actress played an undercover spy.

Source: Variety, Deadline