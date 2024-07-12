Trailer «Rick and Morty: Anime» — crazy adventures and Japanese aesthetics from August 15

The animated series «Rick and Morty» will get a new incarnation in the anime format. Adult Swim has released the official trailer for «Rick and Morty: Anime» and announced the release date.

The 10-episode anime project is directed by Takashi Sano, known for his work on «Tower of God». The plot centers on the adventures of Rick, Morty and the Smith family in different galaxies. According to the synopsis, Rick is resting in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Bat fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl — a timeless creature.

Sano wrote and directed the project. Sola Entertainment is producing and Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou are executive producing.

Trailer

English-language voice acting:

Rick and Jerry — Joe Daniels

Morty — Gabriel Regojo

Summer — Donna Bella Litton

Beth — Patricia Duran

Japanese dubbing:

Yohei Tadano

Keisuke Chiba

Akiha Matsui

Manabu Muraji

Takako Fuji

Adult Swim president Michael Uvelin emphasized that Takashi Sano is not only a talented director, but also a big fan of «Rick and Morty». This makes him an ideal candidate to create an alternative version of the popular show. Uvelin also announced an unusual advertising campaign: cars stylized as Rick and Morty will be running around the country to celebrate the expansion of the series’ universe.

The English-language version of «Rick and Morty: The Anime» will air on August 15 at 00:00 (August 15 at 07:00 Kyiv time) on Adult Swim. The subtitled Japanese version will be released on August 17 at 00:00 on Toonami, a channel dedicated to anime and action movies.

Source: Variety