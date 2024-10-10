Trailer «The Order» — Jude Law hunts neo-Nazis in Justin Kurzel’s crime drama

The new film by Australian director Justin Kurzel is based on the true events described in the documentary book «The Silent Brotherhood» 1989 by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, which tells the story of an experienced FBI agent who tries to thwart a plot by domestic terrorists to overthrow the federal government.

The main character of «The Order» is played by Jude Law, while Nicholas Hoult appears as Bob Matthews — an avid racist and leader of a terrorist group called «The Order».

«The Order» is directed by Justin Kurzel, of «Assassin’s Creed» fame (based on the «Assassin’s Creed» game series), while the screenplay was written by Zach Beilin («Gran Turismo»).

In addition to Gault and Lowe, the cast includes Tye Sheridan («Night porter»), Jerry Smollett («Birds of Prey»), Alison Oliver («Saltburn») and Marc Maron.

«The Order» will debut in theaters on December 6.