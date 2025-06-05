True wireless power — Etherdyne powers all the gadgets on the table in a fascinating video demonstration

The DIY Perks YouTube channel, together with the startup Etherdyne Technologies, has created a real wireless power system. All devices on the table are powered without cables.

YouTuber Matthew Perks used a wireless mouse, keyboard, wireless stereo speakers, microphone, and wireless monitor. All this is powered by a flexible loop of wire with a capacity of up to 100 watts. Etherdyne’s Wire-Free Power Zone kit works in a similar way wireless chargers telephones that generate an alternating electromagnetic field with a frequency of 110 to 205 kHz and about 15 watts of power.

But because the frequency is low, it is common to the phone should be very close to the wireless charger, and it has to be perfectly flat. This makes the wireless power supply virtually useless — the devices have to touch each other.

Etherdyne’s solution has a transmission frequency of 6.78 MHz, which allows it to deliver up to 100 watts of power at a distance of up to 1 meter. There is also no need to perfectly align the coils — the devices reliably receive sufficient power within the field.

To prove that all the peripherals in the video do not run on batteries, Perks defiantly got rid of them. He removed the battery from the mouse and replaced it with a wireless power receiver. The YouTuber also made stereo speakers, a heated mug, and a wireless microphone using 3D printing, all of which are powered without wires. He also modified a 24-inch monitor to create a receiver with two 7-watt power loops. The monitor is complemented by a wireless HDMI receiver.

Unfortunately, the Wire-Free Power Zone technology is not yet commercially available. However, you can order a test kit on the Etherdyne Technologies website for experimentation. Naturally, there are concerns about the health effects of the device, but the company claims that the device has already received FCC and CE certifications and meets safety standards.

Source: Tom’s Hardware