Trump and his family get rich by $6 billion after World Liberty Financial token trading starts

US President Donald Trump and his family members have increased their net worth by almost $6 billion within minutes of public trading of tokens on their World Liberty Financial (WLFI) platform. These tokens previously only allowed holders to participate in the management of the crypto platform.

At the start, WLFI was trading for just over $0.30. Since then, the price has fallen to around $0.22. This is still a significant jump for WLFI, as the coins were initially sold to investors at $0.015 and then at $0.05 during the second round of fundraising. In total, the company raised $500 million from these public sales.

The Trumps own 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, which is almost a quarter of the project’s total supply. They are now valued at $5.96 billion. The tokens are owned by an entity associated with the president and “certain family members.” The identities of these family members have not been disclosed, although Trump’s sons — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump — are all listed as co-founders of World Liberty.

The World Liberty team has announced that 33.5 billion WLFI tokens reserved for team members are currently locked and not available for trading. These tokens will be unlocked over time according to the vesting schedule. But the schedule has not been disclosed.

Currently, there are approximately 24.7 billion WLFI tokens in circulation out of a total supply of 100 billion. At current prices, the fully diluted valuation of the token is more than $26 billion.

In person, Trump received $57 million in profits from World Liberty Financial (data as of the end of 2024). At the beginning of the year, the Trump family earned hundreds of millions of dollars from the initial sales of WLFI to investors.

Source: Decrypt