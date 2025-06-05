TRUMP to launch a crypto wallet in partnership with Magic Eden, but there are subtleties

The team behind TRUMP memecoin has announced that it will make it easier for Trump supporters to access cryptocurrency and join the community by launching a crypto wallet. Trump Wallet has not been launched yet. However, it is already known that the application will be based on Magic Eden, a digital cross-chain NFT wallet for collectors. The service itself uses the Solana blockchain.

The website of the announced wallet states that it is the official app from US President Donald Trump. Magic Eden has signed a partnership with GetTrumpMemes.com to create the first and only Trump Wallet.

But here’s the interesting thing: the Trump family has issued a statement saying that it has nothing to do with Trump Wallet. Eric Trump wrote that this project is not authorized by The Trump Organization.

«I would be extremely careful using our name in a project that has not been approved and is unknown to anyone in our organization».

Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, even made his first publication on X to write that his family «has nothing to do with this wallet».