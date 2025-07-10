«Twisted Metal» will return to Peacock on July 31 — Season 2 trailer with Axel, Calypso and the tournament

The 2nd season of the Twisted Metal — series will be released very soon, in honor of which Peacock showed a trailer in which the tournament of death is finally visible.

In the second season of the series, based onthe cult series of video games about combat vehicleswill finally reach the main event — the death tournament organized by Calypso. It is this part that is most closely related to the original game, and the trailer hints that there will be madness, explosions, and outright meat.

The plot will continue the events of the season 1 finale. John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is now participating in a competition organized by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) — a demonic entity capable of fulfilling any wish of the winner. But, just like in the game, this wish usually turns against the one who voiced it and with a bit of cruel irony.

Meanwhile, Kwait (Stephanie Beatrice) has fallen into the hands of a mysterious group of masked women led by her sister — Doll (Tiana Okoye). Obviously, the plot will again develop in parallel lines with a lot of absurdity, humor and fights on wheels. The trailer also showed a new character — Axel (Michael James Shaw). He is a man who literally turns into his car. Sweet Tooth, played by Joe Sinoa and voiced by Will Arnett, is also back, and he’s as irrepressible as ever. The fight scenes are classic: shooting, melee, blood, madness, massive explosions.

The premiere starts on July 31, 2025, with three episodes at once. New episodes will be released every Thursday until August 28. «Twisted Metal» was created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, showrunner — Michael Jonathan Smith. The first season was a comedic and reckless road trip; the second raises the stakes by weaving in more elements of the original game.

Source: SlashFilm