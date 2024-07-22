Twisters opened with a record $80.5 million — the highest grossing debut for a disaster movie in the US

«Twisters» exceeded expectations at the domestic box office but had a modest international box office — but this did not prevent the film from making the best debut of any disaster movie in the United States.

In North America, «Twisters» earned $80.5 million, surpassing the previous record holder «The Day After Tomorrow» by Roland Emmerich, and also became the third highest opening of the year: after «Thoughts inside out 2» ($154.2 million) and «Dune: Part Two» ($82.5 million). As for the international box office, it was a modest $42.7 million.

«Twisters» — is a modern version of the 1996 blockbuster «Tornado» from the producers of «Jurassic Park», «Jason Bourne» and «Indiana Jones» (the original film finished with $494.5 million, today — $992.08 million).

The story centers on former tornado hunter Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is haunted by memories of a catastrophic encounter with a tornado during her college days. One day, Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites her back to the open plains to test a revolutionary new tornado tracking system — but the tornado season is intensifying and terrifying phenomena are appearing like never before. So Kate and her friends have to fight for their lives.

The film is directed by Lee Isaac Chang (TV series «Mandalorian») and in addition to Edgar Jones and Ramos, the cast includes Glen Powell («I love to hate you»), Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Dodani, Maura Tinri, and others.

The film was released in Ukraine on July 18.

Currently available on Rotten Tomatoes critics gave «Twisters» a 77% rating, while viewers gave it a 92% rating.