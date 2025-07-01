Two NVIDIA RTX 3090 for $650, instead of 3080 — someone on eBay was lucky enough to get +$1000

The lucky buyer received two NVIDIA RTX 3090s for a total cost of only $650 instead of RTX 3080 that he ordered. He immediately recognized the «upgrade» by a distinctive hardware detail.

Reddit user EmuAreExtiinct told how he paid $650 for two RTX 3080s in early June. These were two separate lots from eBay, each called Dell GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X. When the graphics cards arrived, the user quickly realized that he had received much more than he had bargained for. This was evidenced by the NVIDIA SLI adapters on the cards. «You can tell, that it is 3090 and not 3080, because only 3090 had SLI»,” the owner notes.

The cards were not in perfect condition: both had a bent backplate and some cooling issues. After straightening the backplates and applying new thermal paste, they worked fine. One commenter asked the obvious question: would he try to run the configuration with SLI. The lucky commenter sadly admitted that he only had an 850W power supply, which would not be able to handle the load.

At least now the owner can resell one of the 3090s to make a profit on the price and still have a second RTX 3090 in his PC. Interestingly, the seller on eBay seems to have sold at least 20 other RTX 3080 graphics cards under similar ads, which could also be 3090s.

It’s hard to pinpoint the true cost of an NVIDIA RTX 3090 right now, but one Dell GeForce RTX 3090 24GB was sold on eBay a few days ago for $820 — meaning the lucky buyer of the pair won almost $1000. As they joke in the comments: «Now we’re waiting for the post «I bought two RTX 3090s and got 3080s».

Source: Tom’s Hardware