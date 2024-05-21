Two students hacked millions of washing machines to do laundry for free

Two students at the University of California, Santa Cruz, have found vulnerabilities in the security system of washing machines that allow them to wash laundry for free.

About said TechCrunch.

Two students, Oleksandr Sherbrooke and Yakov Taranenko, used the API to remotely control washing machines from CSC ServiceWorks.

CSC ServiceWorks is a fairly large company. It has more than a million laundromats and vending machines operating in colleges, apartment buildings, laundromats, etc. in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The students warned the company about the vulnerability back in January. But CSC ServiceWorks just quietly destroyed their fake millions.