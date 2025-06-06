Uber is considering integration of stablecoins

During the Bloomberg Tech Summit in San Francisco, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi spoke about expanding taxi and delivery capabilities, The future of autonomous vehicles and the impact of the current political landscape. According to Khosrowshahi, the company is also at the «stage of exploring» the use of stablecoins as a way to make profitable international transfers. The Uber CEO noted that stablecoins have «practical benefits». He added that it is «quite promising, especially for global companies» as it can help reduce the cost of moving money between different countries.

«You can have your own opinion about bitcoin, but I think stablecoins are quite promising, especially for global companies that move money around the world, so that we can significantly reduce costs,» he said.

The U.S. government is in the process of reviewing and approving legislation to regulate stablecoins (GENIUS). In May, the House Financial Services Committee passed the GENIUS bill to the Senate for final approval. The laws are intended to define the dos and don’ts for stablecoin issuers to ensure the safety of users.

Payment giants such as Mastercard and major banks are also exploring ways to use stablecoins.