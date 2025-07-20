Ubisoft Annual Report: «Monetization in premium games makes the gaming experience more interesting»

According to Ubisoft, microtransactions in games for which gamers have already paid the full price are a kind of entertainment for them.

The developer of Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed in its annual financial report tells investorsthat monetization in AAA games «makes the gaming experience more interesting». Ubisoft believes that players like to pay for «personalization of their avatars or faster progression». And, in the end, «is always optional».

But game users don’t seem to have read the financial reports, and don’t know that it’s such a big fan — to be able to spend money on little things in the game, or to get a kind of «pay and win» with faster progress for money. On the contrary, they have been resentful for many years.

«Unfortunately, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a microtransaction store, just like Origins/Odyssey/Valhalla. I’ve been against this since it was introduced in Origins, and it remains Ubisoft’s biggest problem in general, MTX stores simply have no place in single player games. Disappointed to see this continue», — it says in this posts X. «It baffles me that Ubisoft has implemented horrible microtransactions in every single one of their AAA games. Literally every AAA game they’ve released for almost a decade has turned their games into this absolutely horrible mix of greed, dollar bills, and copycats», — says one of trades on Reddit with over 2000 likes. There are many more examples.

The report states that Ubisoft has even created a working group dedicated to monetization and related risks to better understand the issues involved, «in particular by identifying practices that may be perceived as manipulative or non-transparent».

But «due to the complexity, sensitivity and strategic nature of this issue, the group decided not to provide further details on the above guidelines, practices and recommendations». This is the kind of openness and care for users.

Source: GamesRadar