Ubisoft boss says franchise to blame for poor Star Wars Outlaws sales «Star Wars»

Everyone is bad — I am d’Artagnan. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot blamed the weak sales of Star Wars Outlaws on the brand itself «Star Wars».

At a meeting with investors, he was asked to comment on the results of the release, which are not impressive. Instead of talking about the game’s technical problems or production quality, he stated that the game was released at a «bad time for the franchise».

«Outlaws was released at a time when the brand that it belonged to was in a bit of choppy waters», — Guillemot said.

The game was released in August 2024, but allegedly failed to show strong results against the backdrop of ambiguous releases in the «Star Wars» universe. According to rumors, after the release of Ubisoft demanded that Steam remove the graphs with the number of players from public access after the failure of Star Wars Outlaws. Although in the first month sold 1 million copies in a month — number was not impressive. For now Ubisoft has released DLC for the gamebut it certainly won’t fix a situation with a low share price Company.

Therefore, Guillemot’s answer looks doubtful, because a year before, EA and Respawn have successfully released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In Outlaws itself, critics pointed to a weak plot and underdeveloped gameplay elements, although some elements of the game were praised.

Still, we can partially agree with the Ubisoft boss that the Star Wars brand is indeed going through hard times. The franchise has many unsuccessful projects, but, for example, «Andor» has become an exception in recent years. In general, blaming the fictional universe does not explain all of Ubisoft’s problems. Game mechanics, scripting, optimization — all of these things remain the responsibility of the developer, not Yoda or the stormtrooper.

Source: The Gamer