Ubisoft has invested more money in marketing Star Wars Outlaws than any other game

During the latest financial report, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company has invested more money and effort in promoting Star Wars Outlaws than any other game in Ubisoft’s history. The CEO emphasized that the project is expected to launch strongly, given the positive sentiment of the gaming community.

Guillemot noted: «We are looking forward to a strong start for Star Wars Outlaws. It’s one of the most anticipated games in the industry this year, reflecting the really strong positive sentiment from the community. In addition, we are launching the largest marketing campaign for an Ubisoft game to date».

However, the recently released gameplay video received negative feedback due to the «unfinished» look of the game. This was worrisome, as Star Wars Outlaws was only a month away from release (August 30).

It is worth noting that Ubisoft’s previous marketing campaigns were also impressive in their scope. For example, the promotion of Watch Dogs in 2014 included numerous trailers, CGI and live-action commercials, billboards, and other advertising materials. According to some estimates, marketing budgets for Assassin’s Creed games reached hundreds of millions of dollars. According to financial report According to Ubisoft, marketing expenses increased to €413.3 million in 2024 compared to €343.2 million in 2023.

Ubisoft has high hopes for the coming months. The company expects not only the success of Star Wars Outlaws but also the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In addition, the management notes the popularity of game services such as Rainbow Six Siege and XDefiant, which exceeded expectations after its launch in May 2024.

Source: Insider-gaming