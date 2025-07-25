Ubisoft reveals plans for Assassin’s Creed Shadows — DLC on September 16, New Game Plus and new ranks

Ubisoft has decided what they’re going to do with Assassin’s Creed Shadows — and one of the important points was the first major expansion to Assassin’s Creed Shadows — Claws of Awaji.

The expansion will feature a new region, Awaji Island, as well as a new storyline. It will continue the story of the main campaign for those who have already reached the end credits. In particular, it will include a story arc for the characters Naoe and Yasuke. In addition, players will receive new equipment, abilities, costumes, and enemies.

The expansion, which will take at least 10 hours to complete, is scheduled for release on September 16. Its length will probably depend on Dying Light director will start mocking again. Claws of Awaji will be paid for, but those who pre-ordered the game will receive it for free. Below is a teaser for the DLC, but there is no full trailer yet.

At the same time, Ubisoft published a summer roadmap for Shadows updates. It includes two more major patches before the DLC release, the first of which will be released in a few days — July 29. It will feature the New Game+ mode and an increased maximum character level from 60 to 80. In addition, users will be able to improve their Knowledge ranks to levels 9 and 10. The developers have not forgotten about updates to the caches, including a new level of improvement for the Heiji Forge.

On the same day, the third «Project Animus» — system of weekly missions with free rewards will be launched. It will include new resources, data, and exclusive cosmetic bonuses based on the Animus theme. Ubisoft emphasized that the previous two campaigns can be completed later or immediately jump to the new one.

New Game+ will become available after the last story mission is completed. The game can be played again from the beginning or from the moment Naoe receives the vault. All major story events, the map, and the objective board will be reset, but players will retain their character level, equipment, skills, and all base improvements. Fans will receive unique rewards from Ubisoft for completing the game again.

Another update scheduled for early September will focus on improving the comfort of the game. The patch will add time of day rewind, better fog dispersion on the map after synchronization, and new levels of equipment upgrades — up to legendary. There will also be an emphasis on unlimited frame rate in cutscenes on PC. In addition, we expect stability fixes and additional features that fans of the series have been asking for for a long time.

More details about Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji will be revealed on August 12 during Ubisoft’s AMA session at Reddit. Previous major update added a story mission, character stories, and a bunch of fixes.

Source: Ubisoft