uBlock Origin Lite is now available for Safari on iOS and macOS

One of the best ad blockers, uBlock Origin Lite, is now available in Apple’s Safari browser.

Starting today, uBlock Origin Lite can be downloaded from App Store. The extension is compatible with iOS 18.0, iPadOS 18.0, macOS 15.0, Apple visionOS 2.0 or later.

uBlock Origin, developed by Raymond Hill, has a complicated history. Previously, the blocker was freely available in such popular browsers as Chrome, Edge, Opera, Firefox, and others. However, after Google decided to stop supporting extensions based on Manifest V2, browsers running Chromium lost the possibility of its official use. Although, of course, there are still workarounds.

uBlock Origin Lite — is a “lite” version of uBlock Origin that lacks additional filters and other advanced settings. But it works with Manifest V3 in Google Chrome. The Safari release is free, weighing only 5.8 MB. Gill assured users that uBlock Origin Lite is completely declarative, which means it doesn’t load the processor or RAM during the process of blocking unwanted ads.

After installing the blocker, you can customize the filtering modes for individual sites: basic, optimal (default), and full are available.

The uBlock Origin Lite extension also works on YouTube in Safari, according to a Ghacks test — at least in iOS 18.6 and macOS 26.0 Beta.

Source: Neowin, Ghacks