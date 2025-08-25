"UE5 is a tumor of the industry". Fans complain that Metal Gear Solid Delta remake ruined the iconic Snake scene

Coming soon the long-awaited remake of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterbut haters have already appeared. Fans complain that one of the key scenes has lost its charm.

The controversy revolves around the iconic scene where Snake stands in front of the grave of his mentor Boss, whom he was forced to kill on the orders of the government. Snake’s face shows pain and sadness because of what he had to do. At this moment, he salutes — this gesture became known among Internet users as the “Press F to pay respect” meme.

The authors of the remake, which is being created on Unreal Engine 5, have significantly changed Snake’s emotions and all the colors. Some fans say that the lighting and color scheme on the Boss’s grave look different, which has destroyed the atmosphere of the original. In the pursuit of realism, Konami and Virtuos made a number of scenes look flat and soulless, even though they were technically sharper.

Here is a spoiler of the whole scene

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

At this point, users’ opinions are divided. Some of them agree that “it used to be better,” while others don’t see a problem. In the discussions, players explicitly said that “UE5 is a tumor in the industry,” while others said that this engine is somehow did not spoil the atmosphere of the Silent Hill 2 remake. So it was illogical to blame UE5 for everything.

“It’s just that people don’t know that the original scene was like that because of the technical limitations of consoles, and they think it’s cool, but it’s not.” — they add in the comments.

My favorite scene looked like this because of the oversaturated lighting and a lot of fog. But the nuance is that it is not from the original PS2. The footage was taken from the 2011 remaster by Bluepoint Games, where the team twisted the exposure in many scenes. So some people blame the fans of the classics for the fact that it was not a classic at all.

“The salute in the old version felt powerful, in the new version it feels like a stiff animation”, — says the other camp of fans.

Finally, can you share your thoughts on whether the remake spoiled the atmosphere of the emotional scene with Snake or whether gamers, as always, find it difficult to accept new things? We would like to add that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released on August 28. У pre-order The regular edition costs ₴1,475.