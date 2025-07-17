Ugreen has released the first 50W Qi 2.2 wireless power bank — but there’s nothing to charge yet

Ugreen MagFlow is a magnetic power bank that supports Qi 2.2 wireless charging. It should be available on the market in the fall.

The device was the first to receive Qi 2.2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is documented. Qi 2.2 — is a wireless power transmission standard that was introduced a couple of years ago. Its first version could charge gadgets with a power of 5 W, the second 15 W, and the current version (2.2) increased the charging to 25 W. This is currently the maximum, but it is already known that it will eventually increase to 50 watts.

This power is achieved not only by greater efficiency in energy transfer, but also by powerful magnets that help to accurately position the devices being charged. A bonus in this case is also less heating of the components. It is known that Qi 2.2 power banks will be backward compatible, but the benefits of the new standard will not be available to previous devices.

Sam Ugreen power bank MagFlow has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. It looks modern, has a small display with a charge level on the end and an additional USB Type-C for when you need to charge via a cable.

However, the main problem for the charger is the novelty of the latest standard. There are currently no Qi 2.2 devices on the market at all, so there is nothing to use fast wireless charging with. Perhaps the new Apple iPhone 17 line will fix this shortcoming.

The same goes for Android smartphones. Full story support for Qi 2.0 can offer only one smartphone — HMD Skyline and a couple more Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13 are mentioned as compatible. In addition, there are rumors that Google Pixel 10 should receive Qi 2.0 support and Samsung is considering adapting it to its new gadgets. There is no information about the price of the new product.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Androidpolice