Ukraine has created its own CAB — 500 kg, 60 km, video test

The «Medoid» design bureau developed and tested a Ukrainian planning and correction module for guided aerial bombs (GAB), an analog of the Russian UMPC.

The kit allows conventional bombs to be converted into ammunition that is planned, increasing the range and accuracy of the weapon and providing new application possibilities. Website Defense Express received a test video from the manufacturer — a bomb with the kit was dropped by a Su-24 bomber.

The Ukrainian decision actually repeats design of the Russian kit It allows the developer to achieve greater accuracy of a 500 kg bomb. It takes only a few minutes to put the kit on a munition. Currently, Ukrainian UAS are capable of planning for 60 km, but the developer plans to increase the range to 80 km.

«We are now at the testing stage. The test drops were carried out from the Su-24, while in horizontal flight. They gave a positive result. In particular, in terms of range and the bomb drop and planning system. We need to do up to a dozen more tests. […]. But for now, the main problem to move quickly is money,” the developers say.

The device has a navigation module of its own production, but the design bureau is considering using French modules with greater resistance to electronic warfare. Some other components also need to be delivered from abroad. The military’s need for such bombs is very high, at least 100 bombs per day. Available Western models like JDAM-ER or AASM, are not available in the required quantities. The Ukrainian prototypes are already cheaper than they are.