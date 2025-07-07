Ukraine imposes sanctions against 60 cryptocurrency companies that helped russia launder money

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the imposition of sanctions against 60 legal entities that helped the russian federation withdraw assets through cryptocurrencies. And also against 73 Russian citizens, managers and owners of the listed companies, as well as officials of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (in particular, directors of the departments of field offices and international settlements).

Of the list, 55 of the sanctioned companies are russian residents. They are:

The 19 largest cryptocurrency miners (members of the Industrial Mining Association) — are engaged in industrial mining and creating schemes to circumvent sanctions through cryptocurrencies.

17 operators of information systems for issuing digital financial assets, some of which are already under US sanctions.

19 financial infrastructure companies of the russian federation: manufacturers of payment equipment, organizers of the exchange of blocked assets, intermediaries of international payments under sanctions.

5 operating companies of crypto exchanges involved in the circumvention of sanctions:

LLC «A7» — operator of the cross-border platform. On February 19, 2025, it issued the A7A5 stablecoin pegged to the russian ruble. Under UK sanctions since 20.05.2025. JSC «United Financial Technologies» — UFT Eurasia platform for non-bank international transfers aimed at circumventing sanctions. JSC «Bifit» — software developer for russian banks, including sanctioned ones. LLC «Investment Chamber» — organizer of the exchange of blocked assets between russian and foreign investors. LLC «KSK-GROUP» — international transfer services, in particular in USD, EUR, as a payment agent.

Non-residents of russia against whom sanctions have been imposed:

TOKENTRUST HOLDINGS LIMITED (Cyprus) — member of LLC «Atomize», under US sanctions since 03/25/2024.

EXMO RBC Ltd (Kazakhstan) — operator of the EXMO.me crypto exchange, operates in the russian Federation, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, and participates in the circumvention of sanctions.

AWX Solutions FZ-LLC (UAE) — operates AWX.pro (formerly AWEX), a crypto exchange under US sanctions.

Crypto Explorer DMCC (UAE) — under US sanctions, operates the AWEX exchange, converts cryptocurrencies, rubles, and UAE dirhams.

Bitpapa IC FZC LLC (UAE) — under US sanctions, a peer-to-peer crypto exchange focused on russian users.

Source: Vladislav Vasyuk