Ukraine may have received the latest NASAMS 3 — AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles compatible with the system were spotted launching

An OSINT researcher noticed in published videos the use of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles in the NASAMS air defense system in Ukraine. The use of these missiles may confirm the supply of a new modern NASAMS 3 air defense system to Ukraine. According to John RidgeThe use of such missiles indicates the provision of third-generation launchers.

AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles

The AIM-9X is the latest generation of Raytheon’s «air-to-air» short-range missiles that entered service with the US Air Force in 2003 and has received two upgrades in recent years. It was initially used from F-15C and F/A-18C aircraft. As part of a significant upgrade, the missile received a 90° infrared sensor compatible with US helmets and increased maneuverability in turns. Using the JHMCS helmet, the pilot or operator can adjust the missile’s guidance by simply looking at the target, thereby increasing the effectiveness of air combat, as well as the post-launch interlock system.

In 2015, the second modification of the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile with better homing and advanced software was launched from a land-based multi-mission launcher (MML) as part of the program to protect ground forces from cruise missiles and drones. The US Army has recognized the AIM-9X Block II as the best solution for countering cruise missiles and UAVs due to its passive infrared homing system.

The third modification of the missile has a 60% longer range, modern components to replace outdated ones, and a more stable warhead with a lower probability of accidental detonation, making it safer for ground operators. Interestingly, the improvements in radius and homing were dictated by the development of electronic warfare products that «jammed» the 120D AMRAAM radar. As of 2022, improvements to the missile continued.

The AIM-9 missile has been in service with the United States since the 1950s and has gone through dozens of generations. They have a solid propellant engine and a fragmentation warhead. A passive infrared non-contact fuze allows the warhead to detonate near an enemy aircraft and disable it. During detonation, the rods are scattered in a toroidal shape, which increases the probability of a hit. Thanks to liquid nitrogen cooling, the missile’s infrared system is able to recognize any part of the aircraft, not just the engine. There is also a semi-active radar homing system. The missile weighs 85.3 kg (warhead 9.4 kg), is 3.02 m long, has a range of more than 35 km, a speed of Mach 2.5+, and costs up to $400 thousand.

NASAMS 3

The first NASAMS 3 air defense systems entered service with the United States in 2019. They received updated stations and control devices. The redesigned Mk 2 launcher can fire AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II and AMRAAM-ER missiles. The system has containerized and highly mobile launchers. NASAMS 3 received AESA medium-range radars based on GhostEye technology (LTAMDS) developed for the MIM-104 Patriot system.

