Ukraine will legalize cryptocurrency in early 2025, — Getmantsev

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, says that Ukraine plans to legalize cryptocurrency in the first half of 2025.

The relevant draft law is currently being finalized by the National Bank in cooperation with the IMF.

«We will have a specific official position from IMF experts on this draft law. I think that in the first or second quarter of next year, we may already legalize crypto and tax it accordingly», — Hetmantsev said in an interview with the YouTube channel ASATrips (via TSN).

At the same time, the MP denied that any cryptocurrency benefits would be introduced:

«There will be regular taxation under the model of taxation of securities transactions – when investment income is taxed».

As a reminder, back in 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed Draft Law No. 3637 «On Virtual Assets», which was supposed to come into force after the changes to the Tax Code. However, the President vetoed the document and made some amendments. Even during the war, MPs tried to change tax legislation to no avail, and they started drafting the bill again after EU approves MiSA regulation on virtual assets.

Last June, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) presented to representatives of relevant government agencies and the market community the text of the draft law on taxation of crypto assetswhich was based on the provisions of the European law. One of the main proposals in the document included a tax on profits from crypto market activities at a rate of 18% and a military fee of 1.5%. However, it is not clear whether Hetmantsev was referring to the same document or a new one.