As reported by DeadlineUkrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno took the lead role in the movie «M3GAN 2.0» / M3GAN 2.0. The first film was a success and grossed $181 million on a budget of $12 million. Sahno’s previous major role was as Shin Hachi in series «Ahsoka» in the universe «Star Wars». Violet McGraw and Allison Williams will also join the film.

The first film, «M3GAN» / M3GAN, is about a realistic artificial intelligence doll that is programmed to be a child’s friend and a parent’s assistant, but something goes wrong. Allison Williams plays its developer Gemma.

The sequel was written by Akela Cooper, who wrote M3GAN, and Gerard Johnston, who directed the first film. Jason Bloom, James Wan and Allison Williams produced the second film. Mark Kachur, Gerard Johnston, Judson Scott, Greg Gilreath, Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks and Michael Clear are executive producers.

Prior to «Ahsoka», Ivanna Sakhno gained fame in such films as «Pacific Rim: Uprising» and «The Spy Who Dumped Me», where she starred alongside Mila Kunis, as well as in the lead role in Lionsgate’s «Peaky Blinders» (Let It Snow). On television, she appeared alongside Zoe Kravitz in the film «High Fidelity» and played the lead role in the French series The Reunion, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Ivanna Sakhno supports Ukraine and is an ambassador of the United 24 platform.