Ukrainian Frogwares releases The Sinking City remaster on UE5 — for free for game owners

Ukrainian studio Frogwares has released a remaster of its detective thriller The Sinking City.

The game has been completely ported to the Unreal Engine 5. It is already available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and GOG. The updated version is available for free to those who already own the original game on any of these platforms.

«We plan to do big things with The Sinking City [intellectual property], starting with the sequel and then beyond. So, after our rather well-known struggles with the original, it feels amazing to have this positive moment be part of the game’s twisted history and for us to be the ones to fully decide it. Making it free to all our existing fans is our way of giving back to them for having supported us all this time through thick and thin», — commented Frogwares publishing director Sergey Ohanesyan.

What’s new in the remaster

The remaster was created entirely on Unreal Engine 5. This allowed Frogwares to significantly update the game from the technical side:

4K textures and improved lighting;

locations have become more detailed, with additional objects;

a photo mode was added;

a photo mode was added; DLSS, FSR, and TSR scaling technologies are supported;

Quality of life improvements have been added, including new gameplay settings and special features options.

The Sinking City tells the story of a half-submerged city inspired by the works of Lovecraft. In it, the player investigates paranormal events, collects evidence, and draws up his own picture of events. The original version was published in 2019but had problems, including legal disputes over publication. The release of the remaster can be considered a starting point for a new stage in the game’s history.

Frogwares hinted that there is — more to come. Hovhannisyan directly said that the studio is working on a sequel, for which they opened a kickstarter on Kickstarter. In addition, the extension of the has already received a gameplay trailer. It is likely that the game will be released in 2025.

Source: Gematsu