Ukrainian Games Festival on Steam: a record 2.4 million visitors, 23 announcements, and over 30 thousand whistleblowers for one game

The Ukrainian Games Festival on Steam broke its own records — this year’s page was visited by 1 million more users than last year. But the statistics can be even higher.

In total, 2.4 million users visited the Ukrainian Games Festival during the week. However, the statistics only covers those who logged in through their account, meaning that there could be even more real visitors.

The event became the largest in the history of the festival. 471 Ukrainian projects took part, and 23 new games were announced (most of which we have described), as well as over 120 demos. Especially for the festival, the studios released 24 new demos, including — step-by-step roguelike Aliosso, Floralis (similar to Inside from Kharkiv residents), an emotional 2D story Whispers Among the Poppiesa mixture of metroidvania and roguelike Comix Zero and others.

Among the favorites were The Road of Dust and Sorrow which is somewhat reminiscent of The Last of Us and Resident Evil pixelated mix. This project was the most interesting to users: the game received more than 30 thousand adds to favorites. In second place Valkyrie Iteration (15 thousand) — a fantastic visual novel with elements of a simulator about a pilot Lana and her living combat mecha Valkyrie. And here’s a simulation of nice Ukrainian traders Chumaky got into the email lists of 4-5 thousand users.

UGF 2025 also saw six releases. Among them — tanks in the style of embroidery Threads of War by KoS, a clicker simulator Steampunk Idle Spinner by Airapport and a visual novel Submansion by Hrybochky Studio. In addition, the developers showed new ARPG trailers Armageddonica, VR-adventures Whispers of the Void, short stories The Final Fragment, Ukrainian Stray in space Catfall and other projects.

“Another nice statistic is that before the festival, more than 70 games were removed from the Russian market, as this year we limited the visibility of participants still sold in Russia for the first time,” the developers say.

The Ukrainian Games Festival took place from August 14 to 21 and for the fourth year in a row was officially supported by Valve, which helped its page to be featured on the main Steam page. For Ukrainian studios, this is an access to a huge global audience and an additional boost to sales.

Source: Ukrainian Games Festival press release