Ukrainian missile "Flamingo" goes into production: 3000 km and 1000 kg of warhead

A Ukrainian photojournalist posted a photo of the Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile and reported that its serial production had already begun.

Correspondent Efrem Lukatsky published on Facebook a photo of a cruise missile (or drone missile in other terminology). In a short caption, he indicated the range and announced more information later. The photo is dated August 14, 2025.

“Ukrainian Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3000 km are already in mass production. A full report will be released soon,” the statement said.

Defense Express website identified the model as an analog of the FP-5 manufactured by Milanion Group, demonstrated in February this year. Which is twice as long as the famous Tomahawk in terms of range and warhead. The design of this missile is adapted for mass production.

“Despite the fact that nothing but the name and range were specified, this is enough for experts. Because there are not many such cruise missiles in the world in principle. In particular, the range of 3000 km, which is actually twice as long as the current version of the Tomahawk Block V, still flies over 1600 km,” the site notes.

Defense Express cites the characteristics of the missile, which are confirmed by the Milanion infographic:

Weight of the warhead 1 т Maximum takeoff weight 6 т Wing span 6 м Range 3000 km Maximum speed 950 km/h Cruising speed 850-900 km/h Time is in the air > 4 hours

The FP-5 missile is quite large and weighs 6 tons. Its wingspan is 6 meters and its flight speed is up to 900 km/h. It is guided by satellite and inertial systems and is resistant to electronic warfare. The missile’s design is as simple as possible, which is why it has a rather long deployment time of 20 to 40 minutes. However, its advantages are simplicity and speed of production; the Milanion Group declares the ability to produce more than 50 missiles a year.

The manufacturer does not disclose type of rocket engine FP-5. This can be either a pulsating jet engine (based on visual similarities) or a turbojet engine (based on the declared speed). In the latter case, the question arises of the availability of a sufficient number of engines for mass production of missiles. Ukrainian official sources have not yet commented on the Flamingo information.