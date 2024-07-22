Ukrainian NAVI are the champions of the Esports World Cup! Who was the best player and what prize money did they earn?

The Ukrainian esports team NAVI won the Esports World Cup tournament in Counter-Strike 2.

In the final, which took place on July 21, «Born to Win» defeated G2. The match was held in the bo3 (best of 3) format and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Ukrainian team.

For winning the Esports World Cup esports tournament, NAVI received a prize money of $400 thousand and 1000 Club Points. The second-place G2 team received $175 thousand and 600 Club Points, while the third place brought $85 thousand and 275 Club Points to MOUZ.

At the end of the Esports World Cup, HLTV determined the most valuable player of the tournament. It was Valery b1t Vakhovsky from NAVI, who finished the competition with a rating of 1.33.

The best map for Valeriy was Nuke vs. FURIA at the Opening Stage, where he scored a 1.96 rating. He also demonstrated a high level of play in other meetings with G2 and FaZe. This MVP award was the first in his career for b1t.

The composition of the NAVI:

Valery b1t Vakhovsky (Ukraine);

Justinas jL Lekavicius (Lithuania);

Alexi Aleksib Virolainen (Finland);

Mihai iM Ivan (Romania);

Igor w0nderful Zhdanov (Ukraine);

Andriy B1ad3 Gorodensky (coach, Ukraine).

Next time, NAVI will play at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2024 tournament, which for the Ukrainian team will begin on July 31 with a match against BIG.

Source: navi 1, 2