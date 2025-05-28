Ukrainian SAND will be released not only on Steam — «Galicians in Space» will reach consoles (+trailer)

Many, many «space Galicians» are heading to PVP and PVE battles on walkers— now also on PlayStation and Xbox.

Ukrainian shooter SAND by Lviv-based studio Hologryph will now be released not only on PC but also on consoles. The announcement of the game with a Ukrainian story and an alternative sci-fi setting was accompanied by a new trailer at the tinyBuild Connect 2025 event.

«SAND — is an open-world shooter-escape game with PVP and PVE battles. Players travel through the post-apocalyptic dunes of an abandoned planet on huge walkers. Fight with other players, explore, search for loot, and find valuable resources in a hostile and changing world,» the official description says.

Back in April, SAND was supposed to appear in Steamin early access, but the studio decided to postpone the release. The reason is feedback from closed playtests. Hologryph CEO Maksym Khrapai explained that after testing, they collected a whole list of things to improve:

«Based on the results of the playtest, we made a huge list of Quality of Life things. Some solutions that we thought might be interesting for players were actually inconvenient. Something is complicated, something doesn’t work the way players are used to, they need to relearn. There are dozens of such requests, so we are dealing with them,» the CEO said in a comment DEV.

The game models an alternate past — in 1910, the Austro-Hungarian Empire opens interplanetary travel. The main characters are Galicians who colonize the planet Sofia and are promised land if they can stay on the new planet. The main transportation in the game is jumpers, giant steam-powered walkers that serve both as a mobile base and a way to explore the sandy world. Players will be able to customize their vehicles, search for resources, fight with other teams, and survive in a changing environment.

The developers have already opened the game’s pages in PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store — where it can be added to the wishlist. The release date has not yet been announced, but the team says they plan to make it by the end of 2025. In the meantime, you can watch 5-minute gameplay.

Source: IGN