Ukrainian sci-fi drama «U Are the Universe» gets trailer and official release date

After its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, the science fiction film «U Are the Universe» by Pavlo Ostrikov is finally heading to Ukrainian cinemas.

«U Are the Universe» — is a fantastic tragicomedy about a space trucker Andriy, who transports nuclear waste from Earth to a Jupiter satellite. After the sudden explosion of our planet, the debris destroys everything around him, and Andrei seems to be the last man in the universe — until he gets in touch with a French woman, Catherine, who needs help. Despite the distance and obstacles, the man decides to save her at any cost.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Pavlo Ostrikov (host of the YouTube shows «Gathering Point» and «Call of Cthulhu»), who also wrote the script. Volodymyr Kravchuk, Leonid Popadko, Daria Plakhtiy and Alexia Depiker take on the lead roles.

For the film, the team developed the concepts of the spacecraft and interiors, built five residential modules and a robot that moves independently in the frame. Filming started back in 2021, but was completed only two years later due to the full-scale war, although Ostrikov had been harboring the idea since 2015.

«Over the years, she has become everything to me: a refuge in difficult times, an imaginary «McGuffin» that has guided me forward, and, of course, a difficult puzzle that I have been desperately trying to solve together with a large team. Now I feel only joy that finally this story about the last love in the universe will meet the audience… There is a lot of effort and work of a lot of people behind this film, and I want to thank everyone for believing in this story and coming with me to explore this incomprehensible space,» the director said in an interview Media detector in July.

«U Are the Universe» will be released in Ukraine on November 20, 2025.

Earlier, the first modern Ukrainian film about space won the main award at the European Fantastic Film Festival in Strasbourg, as well as received the Navigator Pirx award as the best science fiction film at the Haapsalu Horror & Fantasy Film Festival. In February, «You — Space» won the Audience Award at the Festival du premier film d’Annonay 2025 — 42f edition, and in March, the Jury Prize at the Verona Science Fiction Festival.