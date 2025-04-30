Ukrainian shooter La Quimera to be released in early access — with partial content

The shooter La Quimera by Ukrainian studio Reburn did not appear on Steam on April 25, but will get early access.

Previously critics have blasted La Quimera and the developers decided to postpone the release. According to the studio, due to technical issues, it was decided to change the release model. That’s why the game will be released in early access, and the exact date will be announced after these technical difficulties are resolved.

In an address to players, Reburn explained that this step was a forced decision. The team describes early access as «a deep and meaningful first part» that can be completed both solo and in co-op. This section, according to the developers, will be the foundation for future updates.

«From the very beginning, La Quimera was conceived as a big, complete journey. As independent game developers, we had to take certain steps. When our initial plans didn’t pan out as expected, we adapted by preparing a smaller standalone release followed by a follow-up», — writes Reburn.

Although the game has not been released, some media outlets have already shared their impressions. For example, Insider Gaming considers the visuals to be outdated, shootouts are boring and the plot is uninteresting. On the other hand, Wccftech called the game unfinished concepts that do not merge into a single whole. And XboxEra wrote that the current version can be completed in only 2 hours.

Reburn didn’t name a new release date, but emphasized that the release will take place as soon as the team has dealt with the problems. La Quimera will definitely be released on PC at some point.

Source: Reburn / Steam