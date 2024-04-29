Ukrainian students win international AI hackathon with sign language app

The team from the KPI lyceum PL of KPI Igor Sikorsky won the international hackathon on artificial intelligence for teenagers — they developed an application that helps to learn sign language.

About saidMinister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

He notes that the students created a prototype of the ConnectAbility app in just two days.

ConnectAbility — is an AI-based application that teaches sign language to children with hearing impairments. It can also act as a «voice translator» thanks to its ability to recognize and voice gestures.

Only 5 teams out of more than 40 were selected for the final. Ukrainian students competed with teams from the UK, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Thailand.

First, the team of the Igor Sikorsky PL of KPI won at the Ukrainian stage of the international hackathon Teens in AI.

Prior to the competition, participants attended thematic workshops and lectures for a month to learn about the peculiarities of AI systems and develop practical skills needed to implement their ideas.