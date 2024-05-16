Ukrainian trailer for «Exorcism» with Russell Crowe has been released

Miramax and Outerbanks Entertainment have produced the movie «The Exorcist». This is a mixture of thriller and horror movie, which has a certain heritage to the movie «The Exorcist». The new film was directed by the son of the actor who played the role of the priest in the 1973 cult movie.

The actor Anthony Miller (Russell Crowe) is starring in a horror movie where he is to play a priest possessed by the devil. After a period when bad habits prevented him from working normally, he cherishes the opportunity to act and tries to immerse himself in the role. However, the filming process is too much for the actor, and over time, changes in his behavior become noticeable-as if the devil himself or some other supernatural forces have taken over his mind. This worries his daughter Lee the most. What begins to happen around Anthony will turn his life into a nightmare. But unlike a movie, it can’t be turned off or rewound. Will he be able to resist the temptation? Or will he succumb to it? The choice is very difficult when more than just a career is at stake.

The movie «Exorcism» was directed by Joshua John Miller. The screenplay was written by M. A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. The main roles are played by actors Russell Crowe («Gladiator», «Thor: Love and Thunder»), Sam Worthington (Avatar»), Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street»), Chloe Bailey (TV series «Swarm»), Adam Goldberg (TV series «The Righteous», «His Dog’s Business»), David Hyde Pierce («Hellboy») and others.

The horror film «The Exorcism» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on June 20, 2024. Its duration is 120 minutes.