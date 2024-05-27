Ukrainians lost more than 29 thousand smartphones in 2023 — iPhone, Xiaomi, and Samsung are stolen most often

In 2023, Ukrainians lost 29,015 smartphones, which is almost half (46%) the number before the full-scale invasion.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first four months of 2024, 6,600 stolen/lost smartphones were recorded, 2.5 times less than in the same period in 2021 and 1.3 times less than last year.

The largest number of stolen or lost mobile phones in 2023 was recorded in Kyiv — 790 cases (11.9% of the total), in Dnipropetrovska oblast — 582 cases (8.8%), and in Zaporizka oblast — 566 cases (8.6%).

Among the lost models, iPhone, Xiaomi, and Samsung are leading the way, and this top has been unchanged for several years. This year, 2.2 thousand Xiaomi smartphones (33.8% of the total), more than 1.4 thousand Samsung phones (21.6%), and just under a thousand iPhones (14.2%) were stolen.

Source: Opendatabot